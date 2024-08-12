Breaking: Wike’s loyalists lose control of Rivers APC as court gives fresh judgment

The All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership in Rivers State, aligned with Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike, has been ousted by a ruling from the Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt.

The court dismissed the seven-member Caretaker Committee led by Tony Okocha, appointed by the APC’s National Working Committee.

In a ruling on Monday, Justice Sika Aprioku addressed a suit brought by Sam Sam Etetegwung, Banarth Ezemoye, Ezekiel Ubom, and others, who sought to uphold the democratically elected APC executive in the state.

The court reinstated the executive led by Emeka Beke as the legitimate leadership of the party in Rivers State.

Further details to come…

