BREAKING: UK court sentences Ekweremadu, wife for organ trafficking

The United Kingdom Court has sentenced former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, to nine years and eight months in prison for an organ trafficking plot.

The court also sentenced his wife, Beatrice, to four years six months while the medical doctor who act as a ‘middleman’ in the plot, Dr Obinna Obeta, was sentenced 10 years with his medical licence suspended.

Details Shortly…

