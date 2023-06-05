Breaking: Tinubu, Atiku not qualified to be declared President, witness tells court

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

A witness of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja on Monday, said the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, are not qualified to be returned as President at the February 25 elections.

The witness, Alhaji Mohammed Babaji Madaki, a farmer and Chairman of the party in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) told the court that for a candidate to be declared winner in the Presidential Election, he should score at least 25% of the total votes cast at the FCT.

Madaki noted that based on the fact that his candidate Atiku and then Tinubu failed to meet up with the required 25% at the elections, they are not qualified to be declared president.

Details later…

