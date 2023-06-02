Champion Newspapers Limited
Breaking: Tinubu appoints Gbajabiamila COS, Hadejia, DCOS, Akume, SGF

News
By Admin 2
President Tinubu bas appointed Femi Gbajabiamila as his Chief of Staff
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Friday, in Abuja announced the appointment of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff.

Tinubu also announced Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, as Deputy Chief of Staff.

In a meeting with Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), the President named former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

This is contained in a statement by Abiodun Oladunjoye, the Director of Information in the Presidency.

