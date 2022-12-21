Breaking: Taraba assembly speaker resign, Bonzina emerge new speaker

EMMANUEL AWARI-Jalingo

The speaker Taraba state House of Assembly Prof. Joseph Albasu Kunini has resigned.

Kunini tendered his resignation letter before the house on Wednesday due to personal reasons.

The letter read, “I write to convey my letter of resignation as the Speaker Taraba tate House of Assembly.

“My resignation is on personal grounds. I wish to thank Hon

Members for their support and cooperation while I served as the Speaker of this Honourable House” It read.

The house after the resignation letter was read by the deputy speaker, Hon. Hamman Adama, unanimously nominated the house chief wipe, Hon. Kizito Bonzina, a member representing Zing state constituency as the new speaker. The new speaker has been in house since 2007

Recall that, Prof. Kunini was elected speaker in December 2019 after the resignation of the former speaker Hon. Abel Peter Dish.

Responding, Hon. Bonzina thanked members for finding him worthy of opportunity to serve as leader of the house.

He explained that members of the house were not having any issued with the resigned speaker, he promised to work in harmony with all members to ensure the development of Taraba state.

