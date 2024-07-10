BREAKING: Supreme Court to deliver judgment on LG autonomy Thursday

The Supreme Court will tomorrow, (Thursday) deliver judgment in the suit filed by the Federal Government against the 36 Governors seeking full autonomy for the 774 local governments in the country.

A document sighted on Wednesday at the apex court indicated that parties in the suit have been notified through their respective lawyers.

It was observed the notice for the judgment delivery was served on the Federal Government through the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice at the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja.

Details shortly…

