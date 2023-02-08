Breaking: Supreme Court suspends Feb. 10 deadline for Old Notes

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has restrained the Federal Government from fully implementing the February 10 demonization policy that faces out the old notes.

Three States of Northern extraction, namely, Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara, had in a motion ex-parte filed on February 3rd, prayed the apex court to halt the Central Bank of Nigeria naira redesign policy.

A 7-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Okoro, in a unanimous ruling, granted an interim injunction restraining the FG, CBN, commercial banks etc from implementing the February 10, deadline for the old 200, 500 and 1000 Naira notes to stop being a legal tender.

The court held that the FG, CBN, commercial banks etc must not continue with the deadline pending the determination of a notice on notice on in respect of the issue on February 15.

This rulling therefore means that the old Naira notes continue to be legal tenders in Nigeria.