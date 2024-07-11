Breaking: Supreme Court endorses LG autonomy, orders direct allocation of their funds

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Thursday, endorsed autonomy for the 774 local government areas in the country, bringing to an end the gross abuse of their affairs by the State Governors.

The Apex Court ordered that all funds belonging to the local governments should be paid directly to their accounts, from the federation account.

Delivering the lead judgment, Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim, barred the governors from receiving, tampering or withholding funds meant for the local governments.

The governors were also barred from henceforth dissolving democratically elected officials for local governments and that doing so would amount to a breach of the 1999 Constitution.

