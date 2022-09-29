Breaking: Supreme Court dismiss suit challenging Adeleke’s candidacy in the Osun State PDP primaries 

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

The Supreme Court has dismissed a suit challenging the candidacy of Osun state Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, in the state’s party primary election.

The five man panel led by Justice Amina Augie dismissed the suit on the grounds that it was filled out of time.

The Apex court relied on Section 285 (11) of the Electoral Act, which states that an appeal must be filled within 14 days from the earlier decision.

Having filled the motion for appeal on the 15th day, the court dismissed the suit outrightly.

