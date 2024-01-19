Breaking: Supreme Court affirms governor Abiodun’s re-election

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

The Supreme Court has affirmed the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at the March 18 governorship election in Ogun State.

The Apex Court upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal, Abuja which dismissed the appeal filed by by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Ladi Adebutu, seeking the nullification of the re-election of Governor Abiodun.

Delivering the Lead Judgement, Justice Tijani Abubakar dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

More details Later…

