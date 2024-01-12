Breaking: Supreme Court affirms Bassey Otu as Cross River State gov.

The Supreme Court has upheld the election of Pastor Bassey Otu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Governor of Cross River State.

The Apex Court upheld the decision of the Appeal Court which dismissed the appeal filed by Professor Sandy Onor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the victory of Otu at the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Delivering the Lead Judgement, Justice Helen Moronkeji Ogunwumiju dismissed the appeal for lack of merit.

Details later….

