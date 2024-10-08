Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Breaking: Starlink didn’t Receive Approval before Data Tariff Increase – NCC

Latest NewsInfotech
17
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced that Starlink did not get approval before reviewing  its subscription packages upwards

In  a statement signed by Reuben Muoka, Director, Public Affairs , NCC and made availabke to  Daily Champion stated that ”The decision by Starlink to unilaterally review its subscription packages upwards did not receive the approval of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

it reads’ We were surprised that the company jumped the gun by announcing price changes after filing a request to the Commission seeking approval for price adjustment for which the Commission was yet to communicate a decision.

The action of the company appears to be a contravention of Sections 108 and 111 of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003, and Starlink’s Licence Conditions regarding tariffs.

The Commission will, therefore, take appropriate enforcement measures against any action by a licensee that is capable of eroding the regulatory stability of the telecommunications industry.

Continue Reading
Editor 22419 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Eseme Eyiboh’s mum, Deaconess Grace for burial Nov 9

Burning council facilities, act of irresponsibility –…

Five feared dead, 3 Councils’ secretariats burnt as…

Four cultists killed as policemen foil kidnap attempt in…

1 of 2,624