Breaking: Starlink didn’t Receive Approval before Data Tariff Increase – NCC

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced that Starlink did not get approval before reviewing its subscription packages upwards

In a statement signed by Reuben Muoka, Director, Public Affairs , NCC and made availabke to Daily Champion stated that ”The decision by Starlink to unilaterally review its subscription packages upwards did not receive the approval of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

it reads’ We were surprised that the company jumped the gun by announcing price changes after filing a request to the Commission seeking approval for price adjustment for which the Commission was yet to communicate a decision.

The action of the company appears to be a contravention of Sections 108 and 111 of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003, and Starlink’s Licence Conditions regarding tariffs.

The Commission will, therefore, take appropriate enforcement measures against any action by a licensee that is capable of eroding the regulatory stability of the telecommunications industry.