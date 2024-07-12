Breaking: Scores injured as school building collapses in Plateau

A two-storey building housing Saints Academy School located in Busa Buji, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State collapsed on Friday morning, leaving scores injured.

The building caved in while school was in session as the secondary school students were receiving lectures.

Rescue operation is underway as security agencies and rescue operators battle with excavators to rescue students and teachers buried under the rubble.

The number of casualty figures has yet to be ascertained.

