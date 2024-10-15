Breaking: Sanwo-Olu extends amnesty for building approvals to December 31st

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu today announced a further extension of the provision of amnesty for owners and developers of existing buildings without planning approvals till December 31st in the State.

The Lagos State Government had recently planned the amnesty to lapse by October.

But, Governor Sanwo-Olu made the new announcement during the ongoing two-day Physical Planning Summit at Eko Hotels.

The announcement was greeted with a resounding acceptance by the audience.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng