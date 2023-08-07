Breaking : S/East senators kick against Tinubu’s 5 ministerial slots, demand 2 more

ADEKUNLE ADESUJI, Abuja

South East senators have protested against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s five ministerial nominees slots to the region in the Federal Executive Council which will soon be constituted.

The S/East senators thereafter requested for additional two slots in the Federal Executive Council.

Senators’ protest was a sequel to a motion sponsored by Senator Nwoye Tony which was co-sponsored by the 14 other senators from the region.

Tinubu had nominated 48 ministerial nominees of which North West has 10 nominees, North East has eight nominees, North Central has eight nominees, South West has nine nominees, South-South has eight nominees while South East geo region has five ministerial. nominees.

Nwoye hinged the motion on section 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and section 5 (a) and (b) under part 3 of the Federal Character Commission.

The motion is slated in order paper for consideration at the plenary session today (Monday ), barring any last-minute change of mind.

