BREAKING: Police rescue six TV crew kidnapped in Anambra while travelling to Uyo for AFCON broadcast, one killed!

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said operatives of the command were still working to rescue the seventh victim.

He said: “Joint security forces have successfully rescued six members of the media crew who were abducted while traveling from Lagos to Uyo along the Isseke-Orlu Road in Ihiala.

“Meanwhile, operations are still ongoing for the possible rescue of the seventh crew member.”

It is, however, not clear if the journalists were only seven in number, as a source had earlier hinted that seven were rescued, while the whereabouts of four others were yet to be ascertained.

Further reports say a security personnel lost his life in the duel with the kidnappers during the process of trying to rescue the kidnapped TV crew.