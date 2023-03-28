Breaking: PDP Crisis: Ayu steps aside, Damagum appointed Acting National Chairman

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has forced the National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu to step aside while the Deputy National Chairman (North) Amb. Umar Ililya Damagum assumes as the acting National Chairman.

The National Working Committee of the party in an emergency meeting Tuesday, said it acknowledged the Order of the Benue State High Court, dated March 27, 2023 with regards to the Chairmanship position of the Party.

The National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in a statement said, “After a careful consideration of the Court Order and in line with Section 45 (2) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the NWC resolved that the Deputy National Chairman (North) His Excellency, Amb. Umar Ililya Damagum assumes the National Chairmanship of our Party in acting capacity with effect from today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

“The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members and supporters of our great Party to remain calm and united at this critical time.”

Daily Champion reports that a High Court in Makurdi, Benue State, issued an interim injunction restraining Dr Ayu from parading himself as the PDP’s National Chairman.

The presiding judge, Justice W.I. Kpochi, gave the interim order on Monday in the suit No. MHC/85/2023 filed at the court by Terhide Utaan with Ayu and the PDP as defendants. The case was adjourned until April 17 for further hearing.

Recall that Ayu was suspended by the ward executives of the party at Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday by the ward secretary, Vangeryina Dooyum, on behalf of Kashi Philip, the ward chairman, over alleged anti-party activities.

But the embattled chairman stated that the PDP constitution expressly prohibited any organ of the party or executive committee at ward, state or national level to take any disciplinary measure against any member of the National Executive Committee.

The restrained chairman further noted that the purported announcement of his suspension was only mischief, drama and propaganda, adding that it was an exercise in futility that was derivable from gross “ignorance and desperation.”

