BREAKING: PDP Candidate, Wins Taraba Guber Election

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The governorship candidate of the PDP in Taraba state, Kefas Agbu has emerged winner of the election.

Kefas Agbu defeated his closest rival from NNPP, Prof Sani Yahaya and Senator Emmanuel Bwacha of the APC in the election results declared.

Out of the 16 local governments, Kefas won 11 while NNPP and APC won 3 and 2 respectively.

Details later