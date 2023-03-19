Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

BREAKING: PDP Candidate, Wins Taraba Guber Election

2023 Elections
By Victor Kalu
31
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The governorship candidate of the PDP in Taraba state, Kefas Agbu has emerged winner of the election.

Kefas Agbu defeated his closest rival from NNPP, Prof Sani Yahaya and Senator Emmanuel Bwacha of the APC in the election results declared.

Out of the 16 local governments, Kefas won 11 while NNPP and APC won 3 and 2 respectively.

Details later

Continue Reading
Victor Kalu 82 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Opinion: How Tinubu’s APC, Yakubu’s INEC, mortgaged…

APC thugs disrupt voting process, destroy ballot boxes in…

Lagos Guber: Sanwo-Olu wins polling unit as Obasa projects…

#OgunDecides2023: Dead People Appear On INEC List In Ogun 

1 of 22