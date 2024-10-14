Breaking: Panic in Lagos as two-storey building collapses

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Panic spread in the area on Monday as a two-storey building collapsed at Amusu Street, Baale Bus Stop, Orile Iganmu, Lagos State.

As at the time of filing the report, it was not ascertained if there were casualties.

But, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA confirmed the incident but added that evacuation is currently ongoing.

Nosa Okunbor, Head, of Public Affairs Unit-LASEMA said, “LASEMA Response Teams in Search & Rescue Operation at a self-collapsed building on Amusu Street, Baale Bus Stop, Orile Iganmu.

Updates to follow…

