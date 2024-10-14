Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Breaking: Panic in Lagos as two-storey building collapses

Latest News
28
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

 

Panic spread in the area on Monday as a two-storey building collapsed at Amusu Street, Baale Bus Stop, Orile Iganmu, Lagos State.

 

As at the time of filing the report, it was not ascertained if there were casualties.

 

But, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA confirmed the incident but added that evacuation is currently ongoing.

 

Nosa Okunbor, Head, of Public Affairs Unit-LASEMA said, “LASEMA Response Teams in Search & Rescue Operation at a self-collapsed building on Amusu Street, Baale Bus Stop, Orile Iganmu.

 

Updates to follow…

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

Continue Reading
Peter 12199 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Nationwide blackout as national grid collapses for 6th time…

NLC urges Lagos govt. to suspend ban on single-use plastics

Alleged N1.6bn fraud: Ex-AGF, EFCC enter plea bargain…

South East in total darkness as grid collapses

1 of 2,496