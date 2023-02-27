BREAKING: Obi leads by votes in Lagos, trails Tinubu in number of LGs won

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is leading other candidates by votes in the results of last Saturday’s presidential election so far released by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

However, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Bola Tinubu is leading in the number of local governments so far won.

According to the results from 17 out of the 20 LGAs of the state released before the INEC adjourned at about 3:50 am till 10 am to continue with the announcement of the results, Tinubu has won in 10 out of them.

Tinubu has so far won in Agege, Apapa, Badagry, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Surulere LGAs, while Obi took Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Amuwo-Odofin, Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo and Somolu.

But in terms of the number of votes, Obi has 73,003 more than Tinubu.

While Obi has 520,205 votes, Tinubu has so far polled 447,202 votes.

However, the calculation of the APC is that Tinubu will make up for the shortfall in the number of votes from two of the remaining three LGAs yet to be announced.

While the former two-term Lagos State Governor is expected to take Mushin and Alimosho LGAs, with Alimosho having the highest number of voters in the state, Obi will likely win Ojo LGA.

The votes from Alimosho are expected to make up for the shortfall recorded by Tinubu in other areas.

The validation of the votes from Mushin was delayed because of some differences noticed at the Collation Centre in Yaba.