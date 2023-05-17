Breaking: Obi in Court as pre-hearing on LP petition continues

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi arrived at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), for the continuation of the pre-hearing process of the petition filed by the LP challenging the victory of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the February 25 elections.

Obi arrived at the court by 9:07 am and approached the seat for guests, where the embattled National Chairman, Barr. Julius Abure, LP Presidential Campaign Council Chairman (PCC) Mr. Akin Osuntokun, the National Women leader, Mrs. Dudu Manuga, and others were already seated.

The Petition marked: CA/PEPC/04/2023 has the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu, Kashim Shettima, and the APC listed as 1st to 4th respondents respectively.

The PEPC adjourned till today after counsels of all parties agreed to meet on Monday and Tuesday, to look at documents and file all. processes properly.

However, there was mild drama early on as the suspended Deputy Chairman of the Party, Lamidi Apapa, arrived at the court for the continuation of the hearing on the petition.

Apapa, who is the factional Chairman of the party arrived at 8:15 am accompanied by members of the party believed to be part of his faction and tried to get a seat meant for guests but was resisted by the LP PCC Chairman, Mr. Akin Osuntokun.

There was more drama during the proceedings after the parties were asked to identify themselves.

Mr. Peter Obi represented himself as one of the petitioners while Labour Party was to be represented by the Women leader, Mrs. Manugu who stood up to announce her appearance.

This was the time Apapa got up, to announce himself as the LP Chairman.

The confusion led the five-member panel of the Court, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, to dismiss the appearance of LP during the hearing.

Apapa who is leading the LP faction, was suspended for anti-party activities by the National Executive Council of the party and has become the factional Chairman, assuming the position following the ongoing suit involving the Chairman of the party, Barr. Julius Abure.

