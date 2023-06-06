Breaking: Obasa emerges Speaker of 10th Lagos Assembly for third consecutive term

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Mudashiru Obasa on Tuesday unanimously elected by 39 members-elect as the new Speaker of the 10th Assembly of the State.

The election of Obasa symbolized a three consecutive terms to lead the State Assembly. He was elected as Speaker in 2015 and re-elected in 2019 and now in 2023.

Hon Temitope Adewale representing Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency I nominated Obasa which was seconded by Hon by Hon Sylvester Ogunkelu Epe Constituency II.

The 10th Assembly is composed of 20 returning members and 20 new members. The House comprises of 40 members.

Out of the total 40 members, 38 members were elected from the All Progressives Congress, APC and two were from Labour Party, LP.

Earlier, the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was at the House to declare the 10th Assembly open was also on hand to witness the elections of the principal officers.

In a letter sent by the Governor to the Clerk of the House, Barrister Olalekan Onafeko, Sanwo-Olu had hinted that in line with the provision of section 105 (3), the first session of the 10th Assembly was proclaimed.