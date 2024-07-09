Breaking : Nollywood producer cum kidnapper killed in Lagos by Police

By PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Nollywood producer, Henry Asonna has been shot dead by police in Lagos State during a kidnap attempt in Ladipo area of Lagos.

Asonna was shot dead during a gun duel with police operatives of the Lagos State Command when he and his kidnap gang went on a kidnap prowl in Lagos.

According to the Lagos State Command spokesman, SP Benhamin Hundeyin during a press conference, police intelligence yielded very credible and actionable intelligence about a dangerous and very notorious gang of kidnappers planning to kidnap some high net worth individuals in Lagos.

He said, “Upon receipt of this intelligence about two weeks ago, CP Fayoade directed the Command’s tactical teams to commence work on it. They followed up immediately closely, monitored dutifully and were able to determine that the gang was going to strike on Thursday at Ladipo area of Lagos State .

“With the benefit of this information, we were able to proactively prepare for them and more or less laid an ambush for them.

“The kidnappers who were caught unawares would not give up easily as they engaged the police officers in a shoot out. They of course bowed to the superior fire power of the police

“Nine of them were neutralized while two escaped with gunshot injuries. Four AK-47 rifles, four locally-made semi automatic pistols, nine AK 47 magazines, three walkie-talkies, one POS machine were recovered.

A post by a Nollywood actor, Stanley Ontop on his Instagram expressed shock that a Nollywood producer is a kidnapper.

He said, “Those of you that feel less of themselves, calm down, Gods time is the best. Look at this guy, this guy is a Nollywood producer. He is a very big Nollywood producer. Producer in the morning, Kidnaper in the night, Derico at night. And all of you will say, God when, when will I answer producer, producing my own movies. This, guy was shot dead when they went to kidnap a wealthy Lagosian, they didn’t know police have intelligence on them and mount police tactical team for them.

He also wrote on his page. “Wetin I dey hear so? Lagos Nollywood super producer way dey kidnap people. He’s a producer in the day time and Anini at night, Na yahoo.

He called on Actors Guild of Nigeria, (AGN), to go ahead to ban all the movies he has produced, saying that it is big slap to Nollywood as an entertainment body

Asonna who is an actor and a producer with Asonrich movies to his name has produced some movies which include, Love at the pool, My half New, My Half, Little Top Up,Blind Blood Full, among others.