Breaking News: Plaza collapsed in Abuja at Lagos Street , Garki village area of Garki District

Favour Ishember, Abuja

A two Storey Plaza has collapsed in Abuja Nigeria’s capital Wednesday night at Lagos Street, Garki Village area of Garki District.

Confirming the development to journalists in Abuja, the Director General of Federal Emergency Management Agency, Dr Abbass Idris said thirty-seven people have so far been rescued at the scene of the collapsed structure.

Dr Idris said the affected persons have been evacuated to various medical facilities in Abuja.

He further confirmed that two people were fatally injured.

According to the DG ” 37 persons have so far been rescued and evacuated to Hospital, others reportedly still trapped.

“Rescue team and others are on the ground. Rescue operations on but slowly due to ongoing rain”.

” They are making frantic efforts at getting an excavator to remove people from the rubble”, he added.

The DG commended the efforts of all stakeholders working hard manually to rescue trapped persons, including members of the community.

He revealed that rescue missions have continued while they await the arrival of equipment to enhance the operations