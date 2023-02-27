Breaking News: Peter Obi wins in Plateau, poll 466,272 votes

The presidential candidate of Labour party, LP, Peter Obi has won Plateau state, polled 466,272 out of the total votes casted which is 1,111,164.
Announcing the result, Plateau state presidential election returning officer, prof. Shehu Abdulrahman, Vice Chancellor Federal University Lafia, Nasarawa state said Labour party won having polled highest votes casted.
According to him, ” the total number of registered voters of Plateau is 2,755,017.
“Accredited voters stands at 1,139,393. The number of votes scored by various political parties were as follows;
