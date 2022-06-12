Breaking News: Dr Solomon Uchenna Wining emerges APM 2023 Presidential Candidate

The party’s primary election that was conducted recently at the Allied Peoples’ Movement, APM National Secretariat, Abuja, and was duly supervised by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, saw Dr. Solomon Uchenna Wining scoring the highest number of delegates’ votes to emerge as the highest numerical score and thereby declared the winner of the primary election which observers have described as not only peaceful but very transparent, orderly, and credible.

In his brief acceptance speech as the Allied Peoples’ Movement, APM flag bearer, Dr. Solomon Uchenna Wining thanked the party delegates as well as the INEC officials and the security agencies for an exercise well conducts.

Dr. Wining restated his commitment and assurances to Nigerians of his vision to assemble a team of technocrats that will drive his comprehensive manifesto whose central theme anchors on rescuing Nigeria out of insecurity, degradation, ethnicity syndrome, power sector issues, poverty to prosperity, taking deliberate policies and programs to improve human capital development of the people of the nation and re-engineer the nation’s public service to reflect a workforce that is inspired and motivated to deliver the output and target results in Nigeria

Dr. Solomon Uchenna Wining called on all his teeming supporters across the nation to go about spreading this message and drumming for more support in a very tolerant and peaceful way, noting that, we win in the atmosphere of peace and orderliness.

The highlight of the event was issuing APM flag to it’s Presidential Candidate by the National Chairman of Allied Peopels’ Movement, Hon Rose Gyar, anchored by the BoT Chairman of APM, Musa Muhammad, charged Dr. Wining to go out there and win the election, promising that the party in it’s own, is going to throw it’s weight on their candidate towards making a history in Nigeria.

