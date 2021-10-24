Breaking News! Behold the Youth President for 2023

It is an aphorism that when you are good, there is no way you will not be fished out as a goldfish.

A group under the ages of Youth Coalition of Nigeria (YCN) has endorsed the candidature of Dr. Solomon Uchenna Winning for the 2023 presidential election.

Dr Winning is a real pragmatic leader who has the vision to bring Nigeria out of the economic quagmire.

Dr. Winning had since declared interest to run for the office of the President and indications are rife that the Ebonyi-born politician would emerge a party’s standard bearer ahead the general elections.

YCN in a World Press Conference weekend, noted that Dr. Winning possessed the needed ideas to turn the fortunes of the nation around.

Comrade Paschal Anyanwu who is the National Coordinator of the youth body described Dr. Winning as a very intelligent and God-fearing personality and assured that the Presidential aspirant would deploy his full leadership dexterity and vast experience in human capital development and economic advancements for the good of the nation.

YCN also lamented the myriads of challenges bedeviling the nation, but reposed confidence that Dr. Winning will proffer lasting solutions to them if he emerges victorious.

“We are much aware that the nation is engulfed with challenges in different areas and regions of the country where insecurity, economic meltdown, banditry and kidnapping have taken over some parts of the nation, today.

“The Youths are jobless. Hardship has besieged the citizens and the situation seems irredeemable, but all hopes are not lost as there are still men of ‘Timber and Calibre’ who are capacity-personified with the needed ideas to turn the fortunes of the nation around.”

YCN therefore enjoined members of the public to vote wisely in the 2023 general elections, while calling on youths to ensure active participation and seek elective positions.

“I want to urge the youths to get involved in the coming elections, by seeking for elective positions. Be a member of a political party and be a registered voter. Doing so will gradually bring us closer to the corridors of power and ultimately determine who should lead the nation.”

“…Nigeria deserves one of her best brains to lead at this very point in time and Dr. Winning is the best hand to lead the nation come 2023.”

