Breaking news! Attack on Tinubu: Senate sacks Ali Ndume as Chief Whip

A few days after criticizing President Bola Tinubu’s government as loaded with looters and ashamed to be a senior member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Senate’s Chief Whip, Ali Ndume has been sacked from his position.

He was immediately replaced with Mohammed Monguno another senator from Borno.

Ndume from Borno South had criticised President Tinubu’s government as loaded with looters in a recent television interview with Arise Television saying he was ashamed to be a senior member of the ruling party.

However his removal could further complicate affairs within the ruling All Progressives Congress, which has seen noticeable cracks within its ranks over the best direction for the country.

Hunger and poverty under Tinubu has worsened nationwide, with Mr Ndume blaming the administration for failing to recognise how precarious things have turned in recent months.

The President had denied corruption allegations and said his team would continue to manage the raging crises prudently.

