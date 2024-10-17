Breaking: Lagos reverses self, Sanwo-Olu to appoint Administrative Secretary for 37 LCDAs

There are strong indications that the Lagos State Government will no longer conduct election for its 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

The Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Lasbat Meranda who spoke on behalf of the Speaker, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa, made the disclosure during the ongoing stakeholders meeting at the Assembly premises.

The Bill to this effect is titled, “A Bill for a Law to provide for Local Governments system, establishment and administration and to consolidate all laws on local government administration and connected purposes.”

The Deputy Speaker said, “The Bill also makes emphasis on creation of thirty–seven Area administrative councils, in addition to the original twenty Local Government listed in the bill, the councils would be headed by Area administrative secretaries to be appointed subject to the approval of the House.

“By doing so this bill seeks to bring governance to the remotest part of Lagos whereby we would see modern infrastructural development at the local government level.”