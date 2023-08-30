Breaking: Lagos Blue Line starts operation as Sanwo-Olu goes on commercial ride Monday

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu will be joining the first commercial operation of the State Blue Line on Monday, September 4, 2023.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director of the Lagos State Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Abimbola Akinajo at a press briefing today in Marina Station, Lagos.

According to her, Mr. Governor would join the ride by 9 am at Marina to kick start operation.

She explained that the delay in the operation since the former president, Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the Blue Line in January was a result of some hitches that had been rectified.

Details later…

