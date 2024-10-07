Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Breaking: Lagos Assembly suspends Alimosho chairman

Latest News
39
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

Lagos State House of Assembly has suspended the Chairman of Alimosho Local Government, Mr Jelili Sulaimon.

The House directed his Vice Chairman to take over immediately.

Details later…

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 12151 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Just In :LG Secretariat in Rivers set ablaze

Breaking: IGP unseals Rivers LGA Secretariats after 112 days…

Rivers LG poll: Wike’s loyalists planning protests at…

Obi donates ₦120m at Holy Rosary Sisters’ Centenary for…

1 of 2,480