Breaking: Lagos Assembly suspends Alimosho chairman Latest News 39 Share IBRAHIM QUADRI Lagos State House of Assembly has suspended the Chairman of Alimosho Local Government, Mr Jelili Sulaimon. The House directed his Vice Chairman to take over immediately. Details later… For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Twitter– @championnewsng Continue Reading Breaking: Lagos Assembly suspends Alimosho chairmanMr Jelili Sulaimon. 39 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegramEmail
Comments are closed.