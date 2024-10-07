Breaking: Lagos Assembly suspends Alimosho chairman

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State House of Assembly has suspended the Chairman of Alimosho Local Government, Mr Jelili Sulaimon.

The House directed his Vice Chairman to take over immediately.

Details later…

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng