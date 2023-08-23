Breaking: Lagos Assembly Confirms 22 Sanwo-Olu’s Nominees, Rejects 17

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed 22 out of the 39 cabinet nominees sent recently by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for screening.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who presided over the day’s sitting, said the confirmation followed rigorous and detailed screening of the nominees by a ad-hoc committee led by the Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Fatai Mojeed.

He commended the committee for its effectiveness and urged the confirmed nominees to always remember that they are in office to serve the people of the State and not individuals.

He also promised that the House would continue to do its best in the interest of the State.

The confirmation was done through a voice vote as Dr. Obasa mentioned the name of each of the nominees.

However, the lawmakers rejected 17 of the nominees.

Those confirmed include:

Hon. Layode Ibrahim

Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende

Dr. Dolapo Fasawe

Hon. Bola Olumegbon

Mr. Idris Aregbe

Ms. Abisola Ruth Olusanya

Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai

Mr. Kayode Bolaji-Roberts

Engr. Abiola Olowu

Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka

Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih- Awokoya

Mr. Yakub Adedayo Alebiosu

Mr. Lawal Pedro SAN

Mr. Tunbosun Alake

Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde

Dr. Adekunle Olayinka

Dr. Jide Babatunde

Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo

Mr. Tokunbo Wahab

Mr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu

Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun

Mr. Abdulkabir Ogungbo

Those not confirmed by the House include:

Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo

Prof. Akin Abayomi

Mr. Yomi Oluyomi

Mrs. Folashade Ambrose

Ms. Barakat Bakare

Mr. Gbenga Omotosho

Engr. Olalere Odusote;

Dr. Rotimi Fashola

Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada

Mr. Sam Egube;

Mr. Olalekan Fatodu

Mrs. Solape Hammond

Mr. Mosopefolu George

Engr. Aramide Adeyoye

Mr. Seun Osiyemi

Mr Rotimi Ogunwuyi

Dr. Olumide Oluyinka

Before the exercise, Hon Mojeed Fatai briefed the House on the outcome of the screening exercise.

Eromosele Ebhomele

Media aide to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.