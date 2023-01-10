BREAKING! Kayode Salako elevated to SA , Lagos State Liaison Officer to LP National Chairman

The Chairman of Lagos State chapter of Labour Party, Comrade Ezekiel Kayode Salako has been appointed as Special Adviser and Lagos State Liaison Officer to the National Chairman of the Party, Barr. Julius Abure.

Salako’s appointment letter, was written and addressed to him on the 4th of January, 2023 and dully signed by the National chairman of Labour Party, Abure.

The appointment, which takes immediate effect was as a result of Mr. Salako’s sterling operational hardwork and leadership strides in driving the affairs of Labour Party in Lagos State to enviable heights within five months on the saddle as the helmsman of the party in Lagos State.

Before Salako’s appointment as the Chairman of the party in Lagos State, Labour Party was said to be a disorganised party without structure and sense of direction, but all that is history now as he doggedly instituted LP in every nook and cranny of the state, within a short term in office, building the structures of the party from wards to local government and stabilizing the affairs of the party at the state level.

The experienced grassroots politician, educationist and socialite, is also contesting for a seat in the Federal House of Representatives to represent the people of Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 1 is elated over his latest recognition and elevation by the party’s National Chairman.

In his letter of appointment, the National Chairman of the party appraised Salako’s qualities as a leader on which premise he is being elevated to further help in repositioning the party for the forthcoming general election.

The appointment letter reads in part:

“I am pleased to inform you that as the National Chairman of Labour Party, I have approved your appointment as my Special Adviser and Lagos State Liaison Officer.

“By this appointment, you are to advise and collaborate with me to ensure the continuous growth and success of our party in Lagos State, and to take measures that will promote the fortunes of the party at all times.

Abure further lauded Salako in his letter, “I believe in your intelligence, capability and ability to discharge the duties of this office with all sincerity and integrity. I shall, therefore, extend some privileges of my office as the National Chairman to you.”

This appointment, in a way, has further positioned the civil rights crusader and Paul Haris Fellow Rotarian as the ‘General Overseer’ of Lagos LP, affairs.

Salako, while reacting to the appointment said:

“If I have not gained anything in the party within the five months my indefatigable 24-man EXCO team and I have piloted the affairs of the party at the state level, where we have worked hard to position the party to win the forthcoming general elections in the state, I have earned the love, appreciation and confidence of my National Chairman, which to me is more than anything I would have gained as the chairman of the party.

“I shall, therefore, continue to do my best within the operational capacity of the functions of my new assigned office for Labour Party.

“Our mission together in Lagos still remains the same – That is, to make the party the next ruling party in the state and nationally.” He concluded.

However, the puzzle that only the days ahead will solve is, if Salako will still retain his seat as the Chairman of the party in Lagos State with this latest appointment.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline