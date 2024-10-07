Breaking: IGP unseals Rivers LGA Secretariats after 112 days blockade

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

In view of the recent political developments in Rivers State, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun has unsealed the 23 local government headquarters, after almost four months blockade.

The 23 local government headquarters across the state were sealed by the police June 18 following the tension created in the state between supporters of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, after former council chairmen loyal to Wike vowed never to vacate office at the expiration of their tenure.

IGP Egbetokun however, ordered police officers deployed to the council headquarters to vacate with immediate effect, after the conduct of the local government elections on Saturday, as the newly sworn-in democratically elected local government chairmen, their deputies and councilors are expected to resume office across the 23 councils today.

The newly deployed Commissioner of Police to Rivers State, CP Bala Mustapha conveyed the directives of the IGP in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Grace Iringe-Koko on Monday.

The new Rivers CP in the statement stated that the decision of the IGP is in line with the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure neutrality and the smooth functioning of democratic institutions.

The statement reads in part; “Consequently, the IGP has ordered the unsealing of the Local Government Secretariats, which were earlier secured by police personnel. The police will only be redeployed to these locations in the event of any crisis or breakdown of law and order, in which case emergency measures will be swiftly implemented to restore normalcy.”

The Rivers Police Command however assured the public of its readiness to maintain peace and order across the state and will continue to act professionally in discharging its duties. We urge all residents and stakeholders to remain calm and law-abiding as the situation continues to evolve.