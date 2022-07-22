Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Breaking: Court remands suspended AGF Ahmed Idris, three others in prison custody over 109.4bn fraud

Latest News
By Peter
5
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

CHIGOZIE  IKPO, Abuja 

 

 

A High Court sitting in Maitama, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Friday remanded the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, in prison custody over his alleged illegal diversion of public funds to the tune of N109.4 billion

 

He was arraigned alongside three others, by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on 14 counts charges, bordering on money laundering, conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

 

Justice A.O. Adeyemi Ajayi who remanded the suspended AGF and other defendants in the matter, said they will remain in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service till Wednesday when their bail applications would be heard.

 

Idris was arraigned alongside Godfrey Olusegun Akindele, Mohammed Kudu Usman and Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited. They were arraigned on a 14-count charge of stealing and criminal breach of trust to the tune of N109, 485,572,691.9.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 7347 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Reps want urgent Intervention FG in communal clash in…

1.4 m girls in Northern Nigeria access education through…

Again, terrorists kill 5 police officers, 3 others in…

Alleged forgery: Trouble for Tinubu as Court grants request…

1 of 1,046