Breaking: Court of Appeal affirms Fintiri’s victory at Adamawa guber poll

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

The Court of Appeal, Abuja has affirmed the victory of Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as winner of the March 18 governorship election in Adamawa State.

The Appellant court upheld the judgement of the Adamawa State Election Petition Tribunal, which dismissed the petition filed by candidate of the APC, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, challenging the outcome of the election.

The Court, in a unanimous decision, struck out the appeal for lack of merit.

More details later..

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng