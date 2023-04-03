Breaking: Controversial Singer, Portable lands in prison

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has been sent to prison.

The singer, who was arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Ogun State, on Monday morning, was granted bail but remanded at Ilaro Prison pending the time he fulfils his bail condition.

The Zazu Zeh crooner was arraigned before a magistrate court in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State presided over by the Chief Magistrate, A.S Shoneye on a five-count charge bordering on assault and theft.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Delivering his ruling on application for bail made by his counsel, the presiding judge said the offences were bailable and granted him bail on N300,000, two sureties who must reside within the jurisdiction of the honorable court.

In another development, the court granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 over assault and theft charges with two sureties.

The court, however, ruled that the defendant be transferred to the Ilaro Correctional Centre pending the time his bail requirements are met.

The case has been adjourned to April 26 for the commencement of trial.