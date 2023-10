Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

Reverend Father Thaddeus Tarhembe of Wukari Catholic Diocese has been kidnapped.

The Catholic priest was kidnapped in the early hours of Sunday 29th October 2023 in his parish, Saint Ann’s parish Sarkin Kudu in Ibi LGA Taraba State.

In a statement by the communication director of the Wukari Diocese Reverend Father John Jerome Laikei says the Bishop receives the news of his kidnapped with sadness and urges the public to pray for his safety and quick release.