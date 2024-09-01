BREAKING: Bauchi Gov appoints Haruna Danyaya as 17th Emir of Ningi

From: SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

Governor Bala Abdülkadir Mohammed of Bauchi state has approved the appointment of Alhaji Haruna Yunusa Danyaya, the eldest son of the late Emir as the 17th Emir of Ningi with a first class status.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado which was made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, “This decision is in exercising the powers conferred on him by Cap. 24 Item 3 (1 ) of the laws of Bauchi State of Nigeria ( Appointment of Emirs / Chiefs and Deposition 1991 ) and the recommendation of the kingmakers.”

“The appointment was conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, Barr İbrahim Mohammed Kashim “, the statement added.

Bauchi State Government expressed its confidence in the new Emir’s ability to continue the legacy of his late father in fostering unity, peace, and development in the Ningi Emirate and Bauchi State as a whole.

According to the statement, “Bauchi State Government under the inspirational leadership of Governor Bala Mohammed remains committed to supporting the traditional institutions in the state as they play a crucial role in maintaining peace and progress in our communities”.

The Governor prayed for the peaceful repose of the late Emir’s soul and also extended his congratulations and prayers for good health, a long life, and a successful reign for the new Emir.

The new Emir of Ningi, Alh Haruna Yunusa Danyaya was born in Ningi in 1956 and was the immediate past Chiroman Ningi.