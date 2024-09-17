Breaking Barriers: JAMB proposes centre for persons with Disabilities”

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Professor Is-haq Oloyede, Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has made a passionate call for the establishment of a centre for supportive services for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs)

This centre, he proposes, should be well-equipped, with at least one branch in each geo-political zone of the federation, and attached to the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD).

The goal is to attract appropriate technology and policies to make life and study easier for people with special needs.

Speaking at the first Africa Regional Conference on Equal Opportunity of Access to Higher Education (ARCEAHED) in Abuja, Oloyede emphasized the importance of inclusive education.

“The inaugural ARCEAHED presents a significant opportunity for JAMB and various stakeholders within the education sector to gather vital insights on advancing inclusive education”

“Education remains the cornerstone of self-actualization, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that every individual, regardless of his/her ability, has access to higher education,” he said.

For this reason, JAMB is dedicated to fostering fora that facilitate discussions on innovative strategies to enhance educational opportunities for all citizens, particularly those with disabilities,”

In his address, the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Sununu, echoed Oloyede’s sentiments, stressing the need to remove barriers and create conducive conditions for PWDs.

He called for a collective effort from governments, academic institutions, the private sector, and civil society to ensure that PWDs are not left behind.

Giving key recommendations, the Minister suggested the establishment of Supportive Centres; this is to Create well-equipped centres for PWDs in each geo-political zone, attached to the NCPWD.

Inclusive Education_: Ensure that tertiary institutions provide accessible campuses, teaching aids, and digital materials for students with disabilities.

Equal Access_: Offer admissions to candidates with disabilities who meet minimum admissible scores in UTME, the Minister said.

By implementing these measures, Nigeria can demonstrate its commitment to equal access to education and provide opportunities for PWDs to reach their full potential

According to him, “as we work toward the realisation of inclusive education, we must provide the necessary physical and digital infrastructure to support various access and learning needs of all students”

“Tertiary institutions should not only be admitting students with disabilities but also be taking absolute care with regard to accessibility in their campuses.

“Besides that, teaching aids such as braille, interpreters in sign language, and digital materials prepared for various skills should be provided,” he said.

The minister urged all tertiary institutions to offer admissions to all candidates with disabilities who possessed minimum admissible scores into the programmes of their choice after writing UTME.

“This initiative, together with the ambitious target to enrol 825,000 students with disabilities cumulatively over the next five years, demonstrates our unwavering commitment to realising equal access to education”.

