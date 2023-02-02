Breaking : A two story building collapse in Abuja, 6 rescued, 60 still trapped

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Not fewer than 60 persons are reportedly trapped as a two-storey building collapsed on Thursday at 6th Avenue Gwarinpa, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The building which is still under construction collapsed suddenly leaving a lot of people trapped under the rubies.

Speaking to Newsmen at the venue of the incident, the Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan management Council (AMMC), Umar Shuaib confirmed that 6 persons have been rescued so far, while 60 more are still trapped.

Umar said the commission appeared at the scene as soon as they got the distress call and added that the cause of the collapse is still unknown but that top priority is to secure human lives.

He decried the rate of building collapse in the country and advised building contractors to do all they can to avoid such occurrences.

An eye witness at the scene, Mr Edwin John, said that as soon as the incident was about to occur, the Engineer working on the site at the time of collapse escaped by whiskers, followed by 4 others.

At the time of this report, rescue operations are still ongoing at the site.

