Boundary Dispute May Tear Edo, Delta States Apart

The story of Edo and Delta state goes beyond the creation exercise of August 27, 1991; it predates that historic event by former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, several years back to colonial times.

The journey to both states began in the old Western Region of Nigeria when the territory that today makes up Edo and Delta states was part of that region.

Following long agitations by the people of the area against perceived marginalization by the Yoruba dominated government of Western Region, Benin and Delta provinces of the region became Midwest region in August 1963 after a plebiscite conducted by the the government of Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

In February 1976, the name Midwest Region was changed to Bendel State by the then federal military government of Gen. Murtala Mohammed in the wake of nationwide agitations for more states and local government areas in the federation, only to be divided into Edo and Delta states on August 27,1991.

The story of the mass relocation of thousands of civil servants of Delta State origin from Benin City (capital of the new Edo state and former capital of the defunct Bendel State state) to the new capital of Asaba, is a familiar one.

When the state was created on August 27, 1991, the returnee public servants from Benin city and the new leaders relocated to what was virtually a virgin land to begin the forging of Delta State, almost from nothing while Edo had the advantage of being the former state capital, with structures on the ground.

The age long amity between the two brotherly states may however, soon turn to enmity if the dispute over ownership of parcels of land is not nipped in the bud.

Already the Edo State Government has vowed to explore all legal means at its disposal to take full control of the disputed areas in spite of pressure and severe threats from Delta State.

It will be recalled that following strong agitations by both parties, in 2001, the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo set up a boundary dispute committee to address the issue but the move didn’t yield the desired result, an insider confided.

At one of the joint meetings of the officials on the Edo/Delta inter-states boundary dispute held in Asaba then, the Delta State Government was said to have frowned at the non-challant attitude of officials of Edo State over the issue.

Delta State government represented at the meeting by the then deputy governor, Barrister Kingsley Otuaro noted that the inter-state boundary issues between Edo and Delta states could be traced to 1991 when the states were created.

According to him, the agreement reached at one of the meetings held at the National Boundary Commission (NBC) headquarters in Abuja on the 26th and 27th September, 2013 by both states according to the record that fieldwork been undertaken by a joint field team from January 21st to 11th march,2014 failed due to the non-challant attitude of Edo state.

The state former deputy governor stated that the situation reports of boundary issues in the Mosogar/Jesse axis in the Ethiope West local Government of the state and Abraka/Eku/Umutu, particularly in the Ovre-Eku (Iwevbo community) in Ethiope East Local Government where the actions and reactions could have easily resulted in a breakdown of law and order.

He expressed worry that series of communiques issued after various meetings between the National Boundary Commission (NBC) and both states resolving that the status quo remained and peace maintained,pending the final resolution of the boundary was jeopardized by the Edo state government.

He charged that the activities of Presco Oil Company Limited particularly its involvement of armed soldiers and other persons alleged to be officials of Edo State Government in the face-off between the two states in the border line could hardly be said to be maintaining the status quo.

Delta former state governor,Barrister Otuaro asserted that it was time for peaceful co-existence among the two states border communities and appealed to all parties that the time had come for final determination and survey of Delta/Edo boundary to avert further hostilities.

He said that the Delta State was a peaceful-loving “God gave us land to live happily and not to fight over, may the good lord give us the wisdom to see the truth and accept the truth,so that there will be a final resolution of those boundary disputes” he stated.

But in a swift reaction, the Edo state former deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu described as a facade and inciting the accusation by his Delta State counterparty that the boundary dispute between the two states had lingered due to the attitude of Edo State Government.

According to the Edo state former deputy governor, the delay in resolving the boundary dispute between the two states had led to series of unnecessary skirmishes and confrontation between supposedly brothers along the border axis of the states.

He noted that Edo State Government had always prevailed on her people along the border areas to leave in harmony with their Delta neighbors.

He assured on behalf of the government and people of Edo State that they will continue to cooperate with NBC and other stakeholders in the quest for the final delineation of the boundary between the two neighbouring states.