BoT: Nigeria’s future lost if PDP loses Rivers- Sen Wabara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has shamed woeful speculators of his imaginary dumping of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and insisted that Rivers is still a PDP-controlled State.

The Governor emphasised the importance of clarifying that position to discountenance rumours being peddled in some quarters that he has left the PDP.

Governor Fubara made the reaffirmation when a delegation of the Board of Trustees (BoTs) of the PDP, led by the Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, visited him at Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

The delegation visited, as they stated, in search of peace and unity of the PDP because they are scared of losing Rivers State.

Governor Fubara said, as was normally expected, he doubted his membership of the PDP at some time but the visitation from the BoT has offered a stronger conviction that he is a member of the PDP family.

He said, “I want to thank the Chairman and members of the Board of Trustees. Honestly speaking, if I was having any doubt about my membership first, of this great party, I think today, I have gotten a reconfirmation that I am still, not minding the drama around, a member of this party.

“And, I want to thank you for taking all the troubles to come to Rivers State to see the Governor and the supporters of the party, genuinely. I need to use that word, genuinely, because we, that are here, are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), undiluted.”

Fubara noted that, “for once, I am happy to see the leaders, among whom are some founding fathers of the PDP, like Chief Bode George, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, joining the delegation here to talk about the unity of the party.”

He recalled their courage, sacrifices and foresight when they sat down, crafted the Constitution of the PDP that they so named, nurtured it to become what people have come to know of it and greatly benefited.

Fubara said: “It doesn’t matter the number of people who watered it (PDP) and it became what it is. I am happy that today, they are with us here and to discuss the issue of Rivers State.

“I want to assure members of our party, genuine members of PDP that are here with us, that this is another hope to show that our decision to stand by the party, still standing by the party, is not a wrong decision.”

He stated that “the visit by the delegation of BoT is for one purpose: to ascertain what is the problem that has caused so much dissatisfaction and tearing down the party. How did it start and how did it degenerate to what it is today.”

The Governor said in such efforts to search out the truth, it was also vital for them to understand how passionately he cherishes the importance of information and the need to stay on the path of truth.

Fubara stated: “I am very conscious of the importance of information. I know that a lot of information are flying here and there. But, I also know that whatever I have said anywhere, I have still maintained that position.

“What I have said in Abuja is the same thing I say in Port Harcourt. If I have had any encounter with anybody in Lagos, I don’t think my story has changed. So, I strongly believe that when we go into the executive session, I will let the board members who have visited us to know or to hear my side of the story.”

Fubara emphasised: “But, so far, what is important this afternoon is that we are still members of the party, and the owners of the party have visited us.

“So, for those people outside who are carrying all sorts of rumour and propaganda, at least, this visit will put those propaganda to rest, and to tell the world that we are and we still remain members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” he stated.

In his speech, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, explained that they visited as the conscience of the party in search of peace and unity because of the ungodly tension in recent times that has threatened the PDP in Rivers State.

Wabara, a former Senate president, said the PDP was scared already of losing Rivers State, adding that if that truly happens, then the future of Nigeria will be truly lost, with no abiding hope in Nigerians anymore.

The BoT Chairman said: “We, the Board of Trustees of this party, came here in search of peace and unity of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We have been reading all kinds of things on the pages of newspapers and the Internet, for those who are Internet savvy. But, we, as elders of this great party decided to come to hear from the horse’s mouth.

“First of all, we want to thank you for still being there because this party should not be allowed to die. And, it is for this very reason that I am thanking you, on behalf of my colleagues, and as you can see, it’s not from one geo-political zone. We are well represented nationally.”

Senator Wabara emphasised: “We were scared Sir, when we heard or read speculations, perceptions or what have you, that the party, if we are not careful, might lose Rivers State. Of course, if we loose Rivers State, Nigeria has lost its future.

“We don’t want what happened in 2015, and 2023 to repeat itself. These men and women you see here are very neutral. But as the conscience of the party, we must go by the rule of law. And anything you do, going by the rule of law, can never be wrong. It may be delayed, but it cannot be wrong,” he said.

Senator Wabara acknowledged that Governor Fubara has demonstrated enormous care for the PDP, which is why he has been so patient with the inactivity of the party leadership amidst the crisis.

He said: “I don’t want to describe it. Otherwise, as a Governor, we have former Governors here, I doubt if they would have taken as much as you have. So, on behalf of this party, once again, let me thank you for your resilience, your wisdom, and for the fact that you are still in this party.

“And to assure you that the Board of Trustees under my watch and with these serious minded Nigerians, will deal with the matter as constitutionally allowed,” he assured.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting with the Governor and other elders and leaders of the PDP in the State, Senator Wabara expressed appreciation to Governor Fubara for giving them the opportunity to hear his own side of the story, and noted with optimism, that the political crisis in the State will soon be resolved.

He assured that the delegation will meet with the other party in the crisis to also hear from them, as according to him, “there is always two sides to a coin”, adding that it is better late than never.

Wabara reiterated that the PDP under his watch as BoT Chairman, will not allow what happened in 2015 and 2023 to repeat, and will not, therefore, stand helplessly while the largest party in Africa is destroyed by a few individuals.

The Chairman emphasised that based on its findings, the BoT will make its recommendations to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP for implementation, bearing in mind that the party must be united to win the 2027 elections according to a statement by

Nelson Chukwudi

Chief Press Secretary to the Rivers State Governor.