AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Borno state Government has flagged off the construction of N5.84 billion Borno Express Fly over Maiduguri to ease tragic congestion in the city and 16 blocks of 2-storey, $ bedroom houses.

The flyover is the second of it’s kind to be constructed in the city, second to the Customs Flyover,, the first fly over in the Northeast.

Flagging off the groundbreaking of the construction at the Borno Express junction flay over , Maiduguri on Saturday, Governor Babagana Zulum if Borno state, said “this projects was aimed reducing traffic congestion in the city, is part of urban renewal project of my administration”.

” The project is not only about the beautification of the the city but is aimed at reducing traffic congestion in area Zulum added

.He said ” it is my singular honour and pleasure to Flagg off the construction of Borno Express junction fly over to reduce traffic in the city.. I urge the contractor to discharge their duties according to the specified standard and period of completion “.

Earlier the Borno state Commissioner of Works , Arch Isa Haladu said the Ultramodern Fly over was awarded to the EEC at the cost N5.84 billion is 600 metre long and to be supervised by Sani Mustapha associate ”

” The project us at the entrance of the city and is part of infrastructural development program of Governor Zulum administration., he said.

Also, Governor Zulum has Flagg off the construction Metro City Housing Estate Maiduguri as part of urban renewal program of the government..

Flagging off the construction at the Police Parade Ground Maiduguri on Saturday, Zulum said ” thus project is part of our urban renewal program and is aimed at providing accommodation problem to police officers and staff of the Federal establishments.

He said the houses is to be allocated to the staff of the Federal establishes and will help in reducing the challenges of hissing by staff Federal establishment.

Speaking earlier, the Borno state Commissioner of Housing Engr Saleh Vungas said the house consist of 16 block o 2 storey, 3 bedroom houses and us to constructed in 30 square metre of land .