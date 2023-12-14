Borno’s N340bn budget: Zulum allocates big shares to health, education, works

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Wednesday, presented a budget of N340 billion for the 2024 fiscal year from which Health, Education and works received major allocations.

Health was allocated N51b, Education N39b, while N45b was allocated to Works and Housing.

Tagged “Budget of Consolidation and Progress” a total of N198,293,223,000 was allocated for capital expenditure while N142,326,613,000.00 was allocated for recurrent expenditure.

The budget, Zulum noted, will be financed from the recurrent revenue of N206,803,053,000.00 which comprises FAAC revenue and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and capital receipts of N128,816,783,000.00, comprising of Aid and Grant as well as capital development funds.

According to the sectoral allocations, the Ministry of Finance got N53b allocated for its capital and recurrent expenditures including debt servicing, salary payment and gratuities to the retirees.

Other sectors like the Ministry of Agriculture got N13b, Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement got N20b, Ministry of Water Resources got N9.7b and Ministry of Information and Internal Security got N9.6b.

Various amounts were allocated to all other sectors as well.

Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, commended Governor Zulum for his achievements over the years.

He assured the Governor of the State Assembly’s resolve and commitment to pass the appropriation bill on time.

… I won’t leave debt for my successor, Governor Zulum

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has promised to ensure that whoever is to succeed him will not be inheriting debts owed by the state government.

Zulum said he plans to clear all debts before the end of the ongoing second term.

“As we are gradually exiting from office, I plan to ensure that, insha’Allah, I’ll leave a clean slate to the incoming administration. I want to ensure that we pay all debts so that anybody who is taking over from me will have a clean slate to begin. May Almighty in his mercy, help us”, Zulum said.

… Lists 46 targets to achieve in 2024

Also as part of his budget presentation, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum took time to list out 46 deliverables he plans to achieve in the 2024 fiscal year which cuts across various sectors.

Most of the 46 deliverables are projects which are to be sited at listed locations.

The 46 deliverables also include some programmes.

Our 46 targets for 2024

1. We plan to construct Eye Hospitals in Monguno and Biu

2. We plan to establish Dental Hospitals in Monguno and Biu

3. We plan to establish an Orthopaedic Hospital in Maiduguri.

4. We plan to construct teachers and health workers quarters in Magumeri (200 numbers of 2 bedrooms)

5. We plan to construct teachers and health workers’ quarters in Gubio (200 units of 2 bedrooms).

6. We plan to construct Teachers Quarters in Biu (100 units)

7. We plan to construct Teachers Quarters in Hawul (100 units)

8. We plan to establish an oil processing mill in Gubio.

9. We plan to establish School of Nursing in Monguno

10. We plan to establish a school of nursing in Gwoza.

11. We will establish high Islamic colleges in Baga, Gajiganna, Gajiram, Benisheik, Gwoza, and Chibok.

12. Upgrading of General Hospital Molai and Infectious Hospital Ngarranam to Specialist Hospitals

13. We plan to construct an additional 3 mega schools in Gwozari: Kalari, Mairi, and Uba.

14. We plan to establish secondary schools in Rann, New Marte and Ngala.

15. We plan to construct ICT centres in Baga, Kaga, Damboa and Hawul.

16. Construction of Government Lodges in Dikwa, New Marte, Briyel and Kwaya

17. Erosion Control in Bargu, Shani, Uba, Fikeyel and Gandu

18. Mega-Water works in Bama, Gubio, Gajiganna, Magumeri and Damboa.

19. Establishment of irrigation systems in Mafa, Dikwa, Gajibo, Logumane, Ngamboru-Wullgo and resuscitation of irrigation projects in Jafi and Damasak.

20. Electrification of Gwoza, Dikwa, Damask, Nganzai, Askira, Chibok, and Damboa

21. Procurement of equipment worth N10 billion to the State University Teaching Hospital and completion

22. Provision of scholarships to 600 indigenous people to study nursing and midwifery courses

23. Sponsorship of 100 students in various fields of study, especially Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) courses, languages, and training of 20 pilots

24. Construction of a New Market in Maiduguri

25. Support of N5 billion for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and less-privileged

26. Settlement of 25% of Gratuities owed by States and Local Governments

27. Training of 50% of our teachers

28. Reconstruction of the International Hotel and Completion of the State Hotel

29. Establishment of the Wire and Nail Industry

30. Construction of an International Conference Hall

31. Construction of Gunda-Miringa Road

32. Construction of Mega Shopping Complexes in Ngala, Nganzai, Monguno, and Marte

33. Rehabilitation of Damboa Road

34. Construction of 500 Houses in Dalwa: 500 Darajamal, 500 Mainti and Aulari and Maiwa

35. Resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) back to Ala, Kaje, Sabon Gari, Dalwa, Kirawa, Jamteke, Modube, Bita, Sabon Gari Hambagda, Kekeno, Daushe, Bundir, Malum-Fatori, Gulumbali and Kareto

36. Establishment of secondary schools and junior secondary schools in various locations in the state

37. Closure of Muna and Madinatu IDP Camp

38. Flag-off of the construction of Rann-Kala Road

39. Construction of the Road from Baga to Fish Dam

40. Construction of the Flyover at the West-End Roundabout

41. Construction of 9 Mega Dams across the State

42. Construction of One Rehabilitation Centre

43. Construction of the Eastern Byepass from Auno-GubioRoad

44. Construction of Dual Carriage Roads:

• from Shehu’s Roundabout, Lawan Bukar-Flour Mill, Herwa Peace, Songhai and Agip Roads.

• Monday Market-Kofa Biyu and Idrissa Khadi-Gamboru Markets Roads

45. We plan to construct a dual carriageway from Polo High Court Road to Molai.

46. We plan to build a modern international conference centre.