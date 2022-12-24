Borno Police record 636 cases of terrorism, raping, culpable homicide, kidnapping other crime

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri.

The Borno State Police Commissioner, CP Abdu Umar has said that the command has recorded 636 cases of terrorism, rape, kidnapping, armed robbery, culpable homicide, oil theft, vandalism, and drug abuse, among other offenses.

Briefing newsmen at end of year briefing held in his office at the Police headquarters, Maiduguri on Thursday, he said ” 2022 has been full of security challenges which invariably threatened the lives and peaceful co-existence of the good people of Borno.

The most obvious ones among the challenges are the activities of Boko Haram terrorists, kidnapping, rape, armed robbery, culpable homicide, drugs dealings among others, but as you all know, all these challenges are not unsumontable by the command as such it has been reduced to a greater extent if not totally eliminated.

“Although the command has been showcasing its achievement to the public from time to time, below is the yearly review of the total achievements recorded.

“Over 636 cases have been recorded within the year under review which are itemized below: 102 cases of rape, 200 cases of terrorism , 57 cases of culpable homicide, 22 cases of armed robbery, 30 cases of kidnapping, 11 cases of vandalization, 28 cases of drugs, 138 cases of theft, 7 cases involving 12 suspects from APC and 2

suspects from PDP for inciting, disturbance, threatening any person with violence during political campaign, unlawful possession of arms and ammunition”, the CP added.

He further explained that “about 503 suspects have been arrested, over 372 cases prosecuted and 314 suspects convicted for various offences. Six cases have been transferred to other sister agencies like the Military, NSCDC, NDLEA and others”.

He said 12 locally made dane gun, Three (3) Ak47 Riffles, one hand grenade, Four RPG’s “Rocket – Propelled – Grenade”, 2,950

rounds of 7.62mm NATO AMMO, Three (3) Pump Action Gun, one battle axe, 108 cutlass, knives and swords, 410 of EXOL tablets, 21 sachets among others were recovered.

“Series of stolen personal belongings have also been recovered from culprits and returned back to the owners such as stolen vehicles tricycle, handsets, POS machine, solar inverters amongst others.”, he stressed.

He also used the medium to call on politicians to play by the rule of the game, stressing the command is always on its toes to ensure the arrest and

prosecution of deviants as 2023 election is so much forth coming and urged the good people of Borno to be law abiding and continue to report any suspicious

movement or substance within their area to the nearest police station