Borno Police arrest repentant Boko Haram for killing ex-wife over alleged affair with her boyfriend

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

 

The Borno State Police Command has arrested a repentant Boko Haram member, Dauda Musa, for allegedly killing his ex-wife over an alleged extra marital affair with her boyfriend.

Parading, the suspect, at the Police headquarters Maiduguri on Friday the Borno State Command Public Relations Officer, ASP. Sani Shatambaya said the suspect was arrested after declaring the suspect wanted.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspect killed the divorced wife after he caught her with another man, allegedly her boyfriend having an affair with him on a millet farm.

After killing her,  the ex-husband buried her in a shallow grave. in the sane said farm.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, the suspect, said he caught ‘her with her boyfriend in the bush, and that he threw a hoe at the man and unfortunately, it hit her on her head that led to her death”.

 

