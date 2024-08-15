Borno: Partnership for Peacebuilding

…. Borno State and Peace Ambassadors Collaborate in Peacework

A delegation of Youth Peace Advocates under the mentorship of Peace Ambassadors Centre For Humanitarian Aid and Empowerment (PACHE) paid a courtesy visit to the Borno State Ministry of Information and Internal Security on Tuesday, 12th August 2024.

They were received at the Conference Hall of the Ministerial Headquarters at Musa Usman Secretariat Maiduguri by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman Tar.

The team was led by the President and Founder of PACHE, Ambassador Ahmed Shehu. In his opening remarks, Amb. Ahmed Shehu stated that the objectives of the visit was to present the Scorecard of the Youth Peace Advocates to the Ministry for Review and Guidance after 6 months of induction and to also explore further areas of partnership.

It could be recalled that PACHE in partnership with British Council has selected, trained and inducted 100 Young People across the society as Youth Peace Advocates on Peacebuilding, Conflict Resolution, Mental Health and Psychosocial Support, as well as, Climate Mitigation.

The advocates have been engaging in providing humanitarian support to the communities and complimenting the efforts of the BOSG in different sectors. The Advocates presented a detailed account of their community activities, success and challenges.

One of the Youth Advocates, Hussaina Muhammad elaborated on their participation at the launching of the Borno State Climate Action plan and Commemoration of World Climate Day 2024, where they engaged in conferences and tree-planting initiative conducted at the communities of Shuwari in collaboration with UNICEF.

Barrister Sumayyah Idris and Saleh Bukar both spoke about the tree-planting campaign implemented at Alakaramti Mega School and replanting of trees removed along major roads during construction especially, around GRA and west End axis in partnership with Borno Go Green under the leadership of Usman Aliyu, Director General Great Green Wall Borno State.

Another Youth Advocate, Hafsat Mustapha shared insights regarding the Advocate’s engagement with the Low- Risk repentant Insurgents at Maiduguri Social Orientation Camp, where they delivered a lecture focused on life after Camp and Skills Transfer.

One of the Advocates, Dr. Babatunde Alakija provided an overview of the research that the advocates are currently conducting on the aftermath of the #End Bad Governance Protest# in Borno State considering that the State is one of the states that recorded the highest number of destructions and deaths despite the engagement of stakeholders prior to the Protest.

Amb. Ahmed Shehu advocated for partnership and allocation of one hour slot for PACHE and the youth Advocates to conduct youth focuses media engagement at Dandal Kura Radio Maiduguri, which the Commissioner obliged.

In his response, the Honourable Commissioner, has reaffirmed his commitments to partnering with genuine individuals and organizations with a view to building peace in the the State.

Prof Tar, who happens to be a long term Partner of PACHE and a Peace Ambassador expressed his gratitude and appreciation to PACHE, The Advocates and particularly to the President and founder PACHE, Ambassador Ahmed Shehu, for his persistent commitment to Youth Empowerment and Community Service in Borno State pointing out that the Centre has been Complimenting Borno State Government’s effort in Community Engagements, Peacebuilding and advocacies that lead to reforms and impacts.

Prof. Tar emphasised Borno State Government’s commitment to partnering with PACHE and granted immediate approval for a Radio Programme to commence in Dandal Kura.

He additionally requested PACHE and the Youth Peace Advocates to compile and submit a detailed report of their activities, impacts and score cards, which he intends to present to the Executive Governor of Borno State. The Commissioner encouraged the Youths for their giant strides, sacrifices and service to their fatherland and requested them to submit their requests to the Ministry for further support and assistance. Prof. Tar also emplore them to identify areas of interventions in relevant Ministries for his facilitation.

Highlights of the visit include group photograph and signing of the Visitors’ Register.