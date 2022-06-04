Borno NUJ congratulates Zulum for emerging Champion Newspapers’ 2021 Governor of the Year

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Borno State Council has congratulated Governor Babagana Zulum for emerging the Champion Newspapers’ 2021 Governor of the Year on by the management of the newspaper.

The NUJ in a statement issued by Secretary of the Council, Comrade, Chiroma Ibrahim said “on behalf of the entire working journalists in the state, we congratulate the Borno State Governor Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum on the conferment of the prestigious award as the Governor of the Year by one of the reputable media outfits, the Daily Champion Newspaper.”.

The union while felicitating with the Borno State Chief Executive , described the award as a testimony of the achievements recorded by the Zulum-led administration in the state..

The statement added that the NUJ in the state is proud of the governor’s efforts in transforming the affairs of the state especially in the areas of reconstruction of devastated communities, resettlement of the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs back to their ancestral homes, and provisions of livelihoods support to the resettled residents as well as the urbanization programme which are all being implemented concurrently despite scarce resources and other competing demands.

Borno NUJ therefore appealed to the State Governor not to relent in delivering the dividends of democracy to the resilience people of Borno and assured the support and collaboration of the working journalists at all times in the discharge of the governor’s constitutionally assigned duties as well as the union’s unalloyed loyalty and cooperation.

