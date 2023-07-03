Borno Market fire incident: Zulum to establish new market to decongest existing ones

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Borno State government is to establish new market to decongest the recently burnt Monday market to forestall future fire outbreak and loss of property in the state.

Governor Babagana Zulum, who disclosed this yesterday when he paid an inspection visit to the Market to assess the level of reconstruction work at the Monday market said: “No shop or structure on the right of way, on the tarred road,, drainage or car park among others must go. We are going leave only temporary shops that have not impeded the activities of the market”.

It would be recalled that the Maiduguri Monday Market used to be a bustling centre of trade and commerce was severely impacted by a fire disaster on the 26th of February, 2023. The wild fire razed the market completely with property worth billions of Naira destroyed.

“I know that the number of temporary shop in this market outweighs the number of the real shops. We are going look at the temporary shop and the possibility of allowing shops that will not impede movement and other activities within the market, while others will be relocated to new to be established by the government to decongest”, he added.

Governor Zulum also directed the committee on the reconstruction on the Monday market to identify the number of temporary shops that will be left to operate in the market while others be removed and relocated to the new market.

Also, Governor Zulum directed the high-powered committee to strictly work with the original master plan of the market in the cause of their work, stressing that compliance with the original master plan would be part of measures to prevent or mitigate against fire disasters in future.

The Governor said the state government has so far received the donation of N100 million each from the Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Chairman TETFund, Alhaji Kashim Imam, Yobe State government, N10 million from former Minister if Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, among others.

During the visit, the Governor emphasized the importance of completing the project as quickly as possible in order to minimize economic sufferings already faced by traders and residents who rely on the market for their daily needs.

Zulum said timely completion of the Monday Market reconstruction would not only restore economic activities but also boost the morale of residents.

Earlier, the Chairman of the reconstruction of the Monday Market, Engr Zarami Dingus informed the Governor that the work had reached 90 per cent which includes 62 shades, one court, one police station and toilets.

For a better society